Akshay Kumar reduces his fees for 'Oh My God 2' after a string of box-office flops

Akshay Kumar has been having a tough time at the box office. The actor’s recent films failed to impress the audience and that was also reflected in the film’s box office collection. Now, if reports are to be believed, Akshay Kumar has reduced his fees by a large proportion for his upcoming movie OMG 2.

According to reports, Khiladi Kumar who is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood has reduced his fees by a large proportion. The actor used to charge between 50-100 crores per film, however, after delivering consecutive flops, the actor has now reportedly charged Rs 35 crore for OMG 2. Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi reportedly charged Rs 5 crore for his role and Yami Gautam took home between Rs 2-3 crore. The movie is a sequel to the 2012 satirical comedy OMG-Oh My God wherein Akshay essayed the role of Krishna Vasudev Yadav who was later revealed to be Lord Krishna. The movie starred Paresh Rawal, Mithun Chakraborty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Om Puri, Murli Sharma, and Govind Namdeo. The sequel revolves around the controversial topic of sex education in schools. Helmed by Amit Rai, the sequel, OMG 2, is scheduled to release on August 11 and will be clashing with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Rajnikanth’s Jailer.