Akshay Kumar reflects on life’s true and real wealth in a thoughtful message

Mumbai, June 30 Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar showcased his philosophical side as he shared a heartfelt message on the true essence of life.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a thoughtful note where he emphasized the importance of cherishing small and joyful moments. Kumar also reminded fans that real wealth lies not in material possessions but in the stolen moments of happiness. Sharing his throwback image, the 'Kesari Chapter 2' actor wrote, “In life, we accumulate stolen moments of happiness. That’s your real wealth.”– A reminder to laugh loud, love deep, and cherish the pauses. #Timeless.”

In the monochrome picture, a young Akshay Kumar is seen sitting and posing with a playful, goofy expression. Dressed in a classic black suit, the photo captures a candid moment from his early days, offering a glimpse into his youthful charm and spirited personality.

On the professional front, the 57-year-old actor recently portrayed Lord Shiva in the magnum opus “Kannappa.” The film stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead role as Thinnadu (Kannappa), a fearless warrior who undergoes a profound transformation to become a devoted follower of Lord Shiva.

Mohanlal appears as Kirata, while Prabhas is seen in the role of Rudra. Priety Mukhundan plays the female lead in the film, which is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh.

On Monday, actor Vishnu Manchu made a heartfelt appeal to the public, urging audiences to reject piracy and support the film industry through legitimate means. He emphasized the importance of standing by cinema in the right and responsible way. Manchu tweeted, “Dear movie lovers, #Kannappa is under attack from piracy. Over 30,000 illegal links have already been taken down. This is heartbreaking. Piracy is theft — plain and simple. We don’t teach our children to steal. Watching pirated content is no different.Please don’t encourage it. Support cinema the right way. Har Har Mahadev.”

“Kannappa” hit theatres on June 27, releasing not only in Telugu but also in multiple dubbed languages, including Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and English, to reach a wider audience across regions.

