Akshay Kumar Reveals New Poster of His Upcoming Film 'Sarfira' Ahead of Today's Trailer Release

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie 'Sarfira' has created quite a buzz on the internet. The makers are all set to launch the trailer of this highly anticipated film today. Ahead of the trailer launch, Khiladi Kumar shared a striking poster of the movie, where he is seen riding a motorcycle with a plane taking off in the background.

'Sarfira' is the official Hindi remake of Suriya's acclaimed film 'Soorarai Pottru.' The poster carries the inspiring tagline, “Dream so big, they call you crazy.” According to the latest reports, the trailer for 'Sarfira' has received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and has been awarded a 'U' rating. The trailer, set to release today at 11 a.m., will reportedly have a runtime of 2 minutes and 34 seconds.

The movie has already generated considerable excitement due to the original film's widespread acclaim, particularly for Suriya's powerful performance. The success of 'Sarfira' is crucial for Akshay Kumar, who is in need of a hit after his last two films, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and 'Mission Raniganj,' underperformed at the box office. Since 2022, Kumar has faced a challenging period with seven box-office disappointments and only one commercial success.

The film features a strong supporting cast, including Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan, and Seema Biswas. The story is crafted by Sudha Kongara and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues penned by Pooja Tolani. 'Sarfira' is set to release in theatres on July 12.