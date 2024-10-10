Akshay Kumar Shuts Down Cameo Rumours for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa remains one of the most iconic horror comedies in Indian cinema. When it hit the screens in 2007, it brought something fresh, and Akshay Kumar’s witty charm paired with Vidya Balan’s electrifying performance was pure magic. Even years later, the film continues to be a fan favorite. So, when news broke that Kartik Aaryan would headline Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, many were skeptical. Could he live up to the legacy? Well, the 2022 sequel defied expectations, becoming a massive blockbuster and solidifying Kartik as the “janta ka superstar.”

Now, the excitement reaches fever pitch with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, where Kartik and Vidya are teaming up for the first time, alongside Triptii Dimri and the legendary Madhuri Dixit. But as rumors swirl about Akshay Kumar making a cameo, fans of the original were hopeful for a reunion. However, we have disappointing news for those hoping to see Akshay’s iconic antics once again. The superstar has confirmed he won’t be appearing in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. When asked about the cameo, Akshay responded, "No, absolutely not. It's fake news." While this may leave fans of the OG Bhool Bhulaiyaa heartbroken, Akshay’s horror-comedy fans need not despair. He’ll be seen in a special appearance in Stree 2, joining Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, teasing a future collaboration with Dinesh Vijan’s expanding horror-comedy universe.