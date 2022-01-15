Akshay Kumar slams fake reports of attending events amid COVID pandemic

Superstar Akshay Kumar took to Twitter on Friday to dismiss speculation about him visiting Lucknow. Reacting to a tweet that claimed he will be going to Lucknow on January 23, the actor wrote, “As much as I would love to visit Lucknow soon, this news is absolutely untrue. ”The person had written that Akshay will be travelling to Lucknow to attend an awards show.

As much as I would love to visit Lucknow soon, this news is absolutely untrue. https://t.co/XfJ6yqo6U2 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 14, 2022

Earlier, Akshay extended warm wishes to his fans on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Sharing a photo of himself flying a kite, he wrote, “Meete gud mein mil gae til, udi patang aur khil gae dil May #MakarSankranti bring new hope and joy in your lives. Bas vishwas ki dor pakad ke rakhna.On the work front, Akshay will be seen sharing screen space with Emraan Hashmi in a new film titled 'Selfiee'. Apart from this, he has several interesting films lined up such as Prithiviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and OMG 2 – Oh My God 2, among other announced projects.

