Akshay Kumar slams fake reports of attending events amid COVID pandemic

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 15, 2022 11:28 AM2022-01-15T11:28:38+5:302022-01-15T11:29:45+5:30

Superstar Akshay Kumar took to Twitter on Friday to dismiss speculation about him visiting Lucknow. Reacting to a tweet ...

Superstar Akshay Kumar took to Twitter on Friday to dismiss speculation about him visiting Lucknow. Reacting to a tweet that claimed he will be going to Lucknow on January 23, the actor wrote, “As much as I would love to visit Lucknow soon, this news is absolutely untrue. ”The person had written that Akshay will be travelling to Lucknow to attend an awards show. 

Earlier, Akshay extended warm wishes to his fans on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Sharing a photo of himself flying a kite, he wrote, “Meete gud mein mil gae til, udi patang aur khil gae dil May #MakarSankranti bring new hope and joy in your lives. Bas vishwas ki dor pakad ke rakhna.On the work front, Akshay will be seen sharing screen space with Emraan Hashmi in a new film titled 'Selfiee'. Apart from this, he has several interesting films lined up such as Prithiviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and OMG 2 – Oh My God 2, among other announced projects. 
 

Tags :Akshay Kumarlucknow