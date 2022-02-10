Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj' to now release on June 10

Mumbai, Feb 10 Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj' now has a new release date and will hit the big screen on June 10.

The film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on January 21 but got postponed due to the outbreak of Omicron in the country.

A tweet from the production banner Yash Raj Films read: "History is coming to the big screen on 10th June! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you."

The film, which also stars Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt, marks the debut of beauty queen Manushi Chhillar.

It will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi

