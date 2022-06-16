Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan to release on August 11

Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan will be releasing on August 11, 2022 in the theatres. The announcement was made by the actor himself on social media. Sharing this video, Akshay wrote, “Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours! #RakshaBandhan releasing in cinemas on 11th August 2022. #ReturnToFeelings #RakshaBandhan11August.” Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha will also be releasing on the same day and it would be interesting to see this box office clash. Raksha Bandhan marks the reunion of Akshay and Bhumi after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which co-incidentally was again an Independence Day weekend release. It's directed by Aanand L Rai, with Zee as the studio partner.