Akshay Kumar Tests Positive for COVID-19, 'Sarfira' Actor To Miss Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant's Wedding

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is gaining attention for his new film 'Sarfira,' which has been well-received by audiences after its recent release. Despite facing four back-to-back failures, Akshay was optimistic about this movie. However, a major event has hindered his involvement in the film's final promotional activities as he tested positive for corona virus.

Akshay Kumar is currently quarantined at home after testing positive for COVID-19. As a result, he will neither be able to continue promoting 'Sarfira' nor attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. According to information from 'Hindustan Times,' Akshay's health began to deteriorate suddenly after a few days of promotional activities. Upon learning that some members of his promotion team had tested positive for COVID-19, Akshay also got tested, and his result came back positive this morning (Friday). He immediately isolated himself following the diagnosis.

This development also means Akshay Kumar will miss the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Anant Ambani had personally visited Akshay's home a few days ago to extend the wedding invitation.