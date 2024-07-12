Kim Kardashian arrives in India to attend Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 : Global sensation Kim Kardashian generated a wave of excitement among desi fans with her arrival in India.

On Thursday night, the reality TV star Kim and her sister Kloe Kardashian touched down in Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

In the visuals captured by the paps, both sisters can be seen exiting the Kalina airport. Kim even waved to the shutterbugs before entering her car.

For her airport look, Kim opted for a nude dress and dark sunglasses. Khloe wore a white T-shirt and jeans.

Netizens have been going gaga ever since the pictures of Kim and Khloe from Mumbai airport surfaced online.

"Can't keep calm as Kim is in India," a social media user commented.

"This is huge," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-Yong also arrived in Mumbai to attend the wedding.

Earlier on Thursday, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas arrived in Mumbai as they are also all set to attend the wedding of Anant and Radhika, which is on Friday.

Last week, Justin Bieber performed for hundreds of guests at Sangeet ceremony of Anant and Radhika. Now it is to be seen who all from tinsel town will grace the most awaited wedding of the year.

