Akshay Kumar: "The Kashmir Files ne meri picture ko dooba diya"

Akshay Kumar's movie Bachchan Pandey has failed at the box office due to The Kashmir Files movie. The movie has grossed over Rs 50 crore at the box office. Admitting that his cinema failed at the box office, Akshay said, "The Kashmir Files came like a huge wave in the country that shook all of us. Wo aur baat hai ki meri picture ko bhi dooba diya (It’s a different thing that it has also sabotaged my own film)." Reacting to his remark, Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, "Thanks Akshay Kumar for your appreciation for #TheKashmirFiles."

In an interview given to a news portal, Akshay has given his opinion about The Kashmir Files movie. He said, 'This movie has adversely affected my Bachchan Pandey movie earnings. He is sad but he is happy with the success of movies like The Kashmir Files. Because of this, everyone understands the power of cinema. There is no formula for a movie to be successful. It is in the hands of the entire audience. I had expectations from Bachchan Pandey movie but it didn't happen. Of course, I do not believe that The Kashmir Files Cinema is responsible for this. This movie is a tsunami wave and my movie has been swept away in it. '