Akshay Kumar, Veer, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur Set to Soar With Sky Force, Releasing on Republic Day!

Producer Dinesh Vijan, fresh off a string of hits with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Munjya, and Stree 2, is gearing up to release his next big projects, Chhaava and Sky Force. While Chhaava lands in theaters on December 6, 2024, his highly anticipated aerial entertainer Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Veer, and Nimrat Kaur, will hit screens during the Republic Day 2025 weekend. Says a source, “Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and the team believe that Sky Force is a perfect fit for the Republic Day period.

It’s packed with action, drama, emotions, thrills, and a strong patriotic theme. Set against the backdrop of India’s first airstrike on Pakistan, the film has shaped up very well.” Early reports have been very positive and the team is confident that Sky Force will hit the mark. “The VFX, crafted by the National and Oscar Award-winning company DNEG, is exceptional. The film boasts breathtaking aerial visuals and captures the emotions surrounding India’s first surgical strike with precision. The on-screen chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Veer is expected to be a standout, and audiences are in for a treat with how Akshay is portrayed in the film,” the source added.

Sky Force marks Veer’s big Bollywood debut, as he shares screen space with Akshay Kumar, making for an exciting new pairing. While the film will release on January 24, 2025, the trailer is slated for a grand launch during the Christmas 2024 holiday season. “It’s going to be a month-long campaign, with the trailer setting the tone for Sky Force’s powerful arrival,” adds the source.