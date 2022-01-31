Akshay Kumar wraps up Ram Setu, shares special message for fans

Superstar Akshay Kumar has wrapped up the schedule of his most awaited flick Ram Setu which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharuccha in the lead. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Akshay shared a video of himself from the sets of Ram Setu wherein he was seen sporting long hair as his look for the movie. In the video, he spoke about how the vanarsena had made the Ram Setu and thanked his team for making his film Ram Setu. He also gave a glimpse of the celebrations on the set with Jacqueline and director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi as they announced the wrap of the movie.

The actor also confirmed that the movie will hit theatres ths year during Diwali. Akshay captioned the video as, “Here’s to the wrap of yet another amazing project #RamSetu. I learned so much during the making of this film, it was like going to school all over again. बड़ी मेहनत की है हम सबने, अब बस आप का प्यार चाहिए”Ram Setu has been in the news ever since it was announced. To note, Akshay plays an archaeologist in Ram Setu and the film is centered on the fabled roots of the underwater bridge that links Sri Lanka and India. The shooting of Ram Setu was stalled after crew members tested positive for Coronavirus during Diwali 2020. On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Atrangi Re which released on December 24 on Disney+Hotstar. It also stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.