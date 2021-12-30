Akshay Kumar's Ajnabee producer Vijay Galani dies of cancer in London

Vijay Galani, who has produced Akshay Kumar Salman Khan-starrer Ajnabee and Salman Khan's Veer breathed his last on Wednesday night (December 29). He had been in London for the past few months where he was undergoing blood cancer treatment at a hospital there.Anil Sharma, who worked with Galani as a director in Veer spoke to the news portal and confirmed his death. He said that he had spoken to Vijay Galani two-and-a-half months ago. "The news of Vijay's death is very sad. He was a very good man and his relationship with me has always been good," he added.

Vijay Galani's son Pratik Galani had returned from London a few days ago but he has left for London again after receiving the news of his father's death. Vijay Galani has been in Bollywood for a long time. He was also very close to many leading actors. Vijay's filmography as a producer includes Suryavanshi (1992), Achanak (1998). He had also produced 'Ajnabee' in 2001, which starred Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles. In 2010, Galani backed Salman Khan starrer 'Veer', which also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Zareen Khan, Sohail Khan. His last production venture was 'The Power', starring Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti Haasan, Zakir Hussain, Prateik Babbar, Sachin Khedekar and Jisshu Sengupta. This action entertainer was streamed on an OTT platform in January this year.