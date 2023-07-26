Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2 gets Adult Certificate from censor board

Central Board of Film Certification’s Revising Committee has reportedly watched OMG 2 and has ordered as many 20 cuts in the film. Headlined by Akshay Kumar, it was claimed earlier this year that the Censor Board has put an hold on the certification of OMG 2 and revising committee was roped in to weigh in on the film before ceritfication as a ‘preemptive measure’. It seems that the commiittee has shared their feedback, demanding several visual and audio deletion. On the other hand, OMG 2 will be an ‘Adults Only’ film. It is claimed that the film revolves sex education. While the cuts and modifications have been shared, OMG 2’s makers are allegedly not okay with the changes and feel that these modifications could impcted the ‘essence of the film.

“In all, the RC has asked for 20 cuts. These include both visual and audio deletions. On top of it, they have also suggested the makers opt for an adults-only certification,” a source told Bollywood Hungama. “However, the makers are not comfortable with these cuts as they believe that it’ll affect the essence of the film. They are also not okay with an ‘A’ certificate. After all, they feel that the topic of sex education should be seen by people of all ages," the insider added. Noting that the first film, OMG Oh My God (2012) was popular among children, certifying the ‘kid-friend’ sequel as adults only “doesn’t feel right, in their opinion.” “There’s a deadlock between the two parties as of now. It remains to be seen if they are able to reach a consensus and whether that happens sooner so that OMG Oh My God 2 can release comfortably on August 11, as scheduled,” the source added.OMG 2 is slated to release on August 11. The film, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, features Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva. OMG 2 is expected to lock horns with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. OMG 2 is the sequel to OMG Oh My God, which release in 2012. The first film starred Akshay Kumar as Lord Krishna and Paresh Rawal starred as an atheist. The film has already raked a number of controversies especially the portrayal of Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva.



