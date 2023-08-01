Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 gets ‘A’ certificate, CBFC recommends 25 changes

The upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘OMG 2’, has been finally passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an adult-only certificate and the makers have been asked to make 27 modifications or changes before the film heads for its release on 11 August 2023. This comes after the Examining Committee (EC) of the board referred ‘OMG 2’ to the Revising Committee (RC) since the film revolves around a religious angle.

Speaking of the development, a source close to the project said, "For a UA certificate, the committee was asking for a lot of cuts. The makers didn't want to compromise with the sanctity of the film. So they chose to go with an Adults certification but keeping the integrity of the film intact and also adhering to and respecting the norms of the censor board."The modifications that OMG 2 will make are both audio and visual in nature. Among the reported changes is one to Akshay Kumar's character - in the final cut, he will reportedly be shown as a messenger of Lord Shiva rather than the deity himself.

The trailer of OMG 2 has already been certified U/A but has not been released yet. OMG 2 is a social comedy-drama also featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam and Arun Govil. OMG 2 is written and directed by Amit Rai. It is the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's 2012 film OMG - Oh My God. The first installment presented the story of Kanji Lalji Mehta (played by Paresh Rawal), who files a case against God for the destruction of his shop in an earthquake. The film also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Govind Namdev and late actor Om Puri in a special role.