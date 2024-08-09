Akshay Kumar’s Prank on The Laughter Chefs Show Leaves Everyone in Splits

When Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, along with his co-actors Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal, arrived on The Laughter Chefs show to promote their Independence Day, family entertainer khel khel mein, the audience expected laughs and surprises. The cast of the show is known to be mischievous with always room for some drama. To give them a taste of their own medicine, Akshay Kumar introduced a mysterious woman as part of their team , presenting her as a co-actor. The twist came when it was eventually revealed that she was actually Akshay’s personal chef!

This prank left everyone in splits. Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Wakaoo Films presents ‘’Khel Khel Mein’’. A T-Series Film, Wakaoo Films and KKM Film production “Khel Khel Mein” is directed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai. The film releases nationwide on the 15th August, 2024.