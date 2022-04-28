Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu to release on Diwali, actor shares new poster

Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer 'Ram Setu' is all set for a Diwai release. On Thursday, Akshay released a new look from the film and revealed the news to his fans. In the picture, Akshay is seen holding a firelight while Jacqueline and Satyadev stand next to him. The film is helmed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

Sharing the picture with his fans, Akshay wrote, "A glimpse into the world of #RamSetu. In cinemas Diwali, 2022." Satyadev also shared the picture on his handle and wrote, ""You can either be a victim of the world or an adventurer in search of treasure" And I Found myself shooting with some beautiful treasures from the Cine field. Feeling extremely ecstatic to present you the first look from my #ramsetu Coming to theatres this Diwali !!."