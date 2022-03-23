Akshay Oberoi dubs for coming-of-age series 'Feels Like Home'

Mumbai, March 23 Actor Akshay Oberoi recently started dubbing for a series titled 'Feels Like Home'. Created by Sahir Raza, the series follows the lives of four boys in their 20s who move into their first house away from home together.

The series will mark the third collaboration between Sahir and Akshay, their earlier projects being 'Hum Tum' and 'Illegal 1'.

Akshay spoke about his bond with the director and his eccentric character in the series. He also remarked that Raza's storytelling sensibilities match with his own and so his decision to work on the series was driven by creative hunger.

The actor said "It is exciting to be able to collaborate with creators, who perceive things the way you do. Sahir is one of them. The part I play is that of a lovable Punjabi guy, who's loud and obnoxious. He does drugs and also sells them; he sells exotic animals too."

He continued further, "I did crazy things for the part, like sporting tattoos, paint and silver teeth. My hair extensions were painted. The styling was super fun and wild. For me, acting is the first love strategizing a career is not. So anytime I get an opportunity to do something amazing and fun like this, I jump at it."

About his bond with Sahir, the actor remarked, "Sahir and I have worked together for 'Hum Tum' and 'Illegal' Season 1, and coming together for the third time is another joyful experience. It's all about sensibilities and wavelengths a director and actor share."

He added, "My bond allows me to bring a better version of my craft. Our sensibilities match and dubbing for a loud character for him was fun."

Akshay will be next seen in 'Cold' penned by Mahesh Bhatt and directed by Vikram Bhatt and in Pawan Kripalani's 'Gaslight'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor