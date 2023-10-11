Akshay Oberoi joins forces with veteran Jackie Shroff for an explosive action thriller

The silver screen is set to sizzle as dynamic actor Akshay Oberoi and iconic senior actor Jackie Shroff team up for an adrenaline-pumping action thriller. The film, directed by the talented Shravan Tiwari, who recently made Aazam starring Jimmy Shergill, promises to deliver an electrifying cinematic experience that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Drawing inspiration from a true story, the upcoming action thriller boasts an intriguing plot that weaves together suspense, drama, and heart-pounding action. The collaboration of these two versatile actors brings a fresh dimension to the narrative, creating anticipation among fans and critics alike. Akshay says, "I am playing the third most wanted person globally, I find myself in the exhilarating company of Jackie dada, a childhood idol now elevated to an even higher pedestal after our meeting.

Under the visionary direction of the talented Shravan Tiwari, who astounded audiences with 'Aazam' featuring Jimmy Shergill, our untitled film guarantees an electrifying cinematic voyage, one that will have viewers perched at the edge of their seats."Currently, Akshay Oberoi and Jackie Shroff are immersed in the shooting of this exhilarating project, working diligently to bring their characters to life. Akshay Oberoi, known for his diverse roles and exceptional performances, is on the verge of making waves with another highly anticipated project. He is all set to grace the big screen in the much-anticipated film "Fighter," which features an ensemble star cast including Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. The recently unveiled teaser of "Fighter" on Independence Day has already won the hearts of audiences, setting the stage for a blockbuster extravaganza. With an impressive lineup of projects, Akshay Oberoi continues to captivate audiences with his charisma and acting prowess. His collaboration with the legendary Jackie Shroff in the action thriller adds an extra layer of excitement to his already stellar career.As production for the action thriller continues, fans can look forward to witnessing the on-screen magic that Akshay Oberoi and Jackie Shroff bring to the table.