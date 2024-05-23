Akshay Oberoi Proudly Reflects on Role in 'Illegal 3' and Collaboration With Piyush Mishra

Akshay Oberoi, acclaimed actor and rising star in the Indian entertainment industry, recently shared his enthusiasm for his involvement in the upcoming web series "Illegal 3." Renowned for his dynamic performances and versatile roles, Oberoi's excitement stems from his passion for court dramas and the prospect of collaborating once again with the esteemed actor Piyush Mishra.

"Being a part of 'Illegal 3' has been an incredibly fulfilling experience for me," Oberoi remarked. "As someone deeply fascinated by the intricacies of courtroom narratives, this project presented a compelling opportunity to delve into that world and explore its complexities."

Oberoi's admiration for the genre is matched by his admiration for his co-star Piyush Mishra, with whom he previously shared the screen in other successful ventures. "Working alongside Piyush Mishra ji is always a privilege," Oberoi stated. "His dedication and talent elevate every scene, and I am grateful for the chance to collaborate with him once again."

The actor, who recently captivated audiences with his portrayal of a character with shades of grey in the hit show "Broken News 2," continues to push boundaries and captivate viewers with his compelling performances.

"I am immensely proud of the work we have accomplished in 'Illegal 3' and can't wait for audiences to witness the gripping narrative unfold," Oberoi concluded.

"Illegal 3," is directed by Sahir Raza, is set to premiere on Jio Cinema streaming platform soon.