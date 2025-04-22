Akshay Oberoi Reflects on the 9th Anniversary of Laal Rang says "Grateful This Cult Film Is Still Remembered

Actor Akshay Oberoi took a moment of reflection today as his critically acclaimed film Laal Rang completes nine years since its release. The film, which has now earned cult status among cinephiles, marked a pivotal moment in Akshay's career and continues to resonate with audiences nearly a decade later.

Directed by Syed Ahmad Afzal, Laal Rang was a gritty, offbeat film that explored the dark underbelly of blood theft in Haryana. It starred Akshay Oberoi alongside Randeep Hooda in powerful roles that broke the conventional mold of Hindi cinema at the time.

Expressing his emotions on the film's anniversary, Akshay Oberoi shared "It’s been nine years since Laal Rang released, and I feel immensely grateful that the film is finally getting the recognition it always deserved. It’s trending on social media, fans are tagging me, revisiting scenes, and sending love, it’s overwhelming and heartwarming. Working with Randeep was a huge learning curve for me.

Speaking on how Laal Rang shaped his career, Akshay added "I consider myself lucky that Laal Rang came into my life at such an early stage in my career. It gave me a chance to be part of something unconventional and meaningful. The film might not have created box office ripples back then, but it certainly left a mark on the hearts of those who watched it. Also Syed Ahmad Afzal had a unique and fearless voice as a filmmaker. His vision turned a dark subject into an emotionally rich and layered narrative.

As Laal Rang completes nine years, Akshay Oberoi’s heartfelt tribute reminds us of the timeless nature of good cinema it may take time, but great stories always find their audience.