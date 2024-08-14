Akshay Oberoi to Make South Debut in Kannada Film 'Toxic' with Superstar Yash

Following an incredible year having started with Fighter, actor Akshay Oberoi has joined the star-studded cast of the much-anticipated film Toxic, which features the superstar Yash in the lead role. The buzz around Akshay's involvement was confirmed after he recently shared a welcoming picture from the team Toxic on his social media account. Akshay, who has been known for his versatile roles in both mainstream and OTT, flew to Bangalore earlier this week. Sources close to the actor have said that he has just begun shooting for Toxic.

A source close to the production revealed, "Akshay Oberoi's addition to the cast of Toxic brings an exciting dynamic to the film. He is an actor who always delivers a powerful performance, and pairing him with Yash is something that fans are eagerly waiting to see”.

Akshay is currently in Bangalore to shoot one of the schedules of the film, which started shoot sometime back. There are a lot of developments around the film and the film has been in massive news owing to its scale. Directed by Geetu Mohandas the film is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and is set in world of drug mafia. Akshay is currently busy with his next, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan for which he has been shooting for the last few weeks.