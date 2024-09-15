Akshay, Twinkle celebrate their son Aarav's 22nd birthday with special posts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 : As Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav turned 22 on Sunday, the proud parents showered their love and shared special posts for him.

Celebrating his son's birthday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared a picture from their vacation.

The image captures Akshay, Twinkle and Aarav enjoying a jungle safari.

Along with the post, Akshay wrote, "Happy Birthday Aarav! Watching you grow into the kind and loving person you are fills my heart with pride every single day. Words can't do justice to how much joy you bring into my life. May this year bring you as much happiness as you give to everyone around you. Love you always."

Adding to the celebration, Twinkle also dropped a cute picture with Aarav.

Sharing how her world lights up with every phone call, every message, Twinkle posted a message for son.

The message read, "Happy birthday Aarav. When I used to listen to you repeatedly tell me how much you were looking forward to your independence, I would feel that when you finally leave my home and step into your own, my lights will go off automatically and my world will be filled with a bleak darkness."

She added, "When you would return for a visit, I would light numerous diyas and pretend that this was not a permanent power failure; we were just celebrating Diwali. But I didn't realise then that someone who lives in your heart never leaves even when they change their longitude. My world lights up with every phone call, every message, even if it's about dirty laundry."

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They also have a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar will soon be seen essaying the role of Lord Shiva in the Telugu film 'Kannappa', which features Vishnu Manchu in the lead role.

On the occasion of his 57th birthday on Monday, the team of 'Kannappa' sent best wishes to him and also shared a captivating poster of his character.

Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Manchu's banners AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. The film also stars Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Madhoo, and Mukesh Rishi. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

'Kannappa' is a mythological fantasy. The release date has not been disclosed yet.

Akshay also announced his new film 'Bhooth Bangla' with ace director Priyadarshan.

The film marks the on-screen union of Akshay and Priyadarshan after 14 years. The two have earlier worked on projects such as 'Hera Pheri', 'Garam Masala', 'Bhagam Bhag' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

In the coming months, Akshay will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Singham Again', which also features Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. The film will hit the theatres this Diwali.

