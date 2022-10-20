Akshaye Khanna reveals he was the first choice for Taare Zameen Par, but Aamir took the role away

Akshaye Khanna has revealed that the film 'Taare Zameen Par,' which was India's official entry to the Oscars in 2009, never belonged to Aamir Khan. During his recent interview, the actor shared how the film's writer Amol Gupte had him in his mind for the role of art teacher played by Aamir in the movie. Akshaye said that when Gupte asked Aamir to recommend the film to him, the superstar asked for the narration first. 'Aamir being Aamir, told him I cannot recommend a script unless I hear it first. And he liked the script so much that he did it', said Akshaye Khanna. However, he further added that he had no qualms about Aamir taking away the film from him.

When Aamir met Khanna he told him about what he has done, but the latter told him, “It’s ok. No problem.” He also felt that he could not have done as much justice to the role as Aamir did. He added, “I don’t think I could have done a better job than Aamir. He was superb. So it was good that destiny kind of took him.” Taare Zameen Par was based on a child named Ishaan Awasthi, who suffered from dyslexia. His parents and teachers failed to understand him and the perpetual scoldings and insults drove him into depression. It was only an art teacher named Ram Laxman Nikumbh, who took up the responsibility of tutoring him.