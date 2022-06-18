Akshit Sukhija shares his bond with his dad on Father's Day

Mumbai, June 18 'Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawaan' actor Akshit Sukhija shares how his father inspires him to move ahead in life and his close bond with him on Father's Day.

He says: "I personally feel fathers, like mothers, are also important pillars in the development of a child's emotional well-being. I look to my father, Pradeep Sukhija to lay down the rules, and enforce them in my life. I also look to my father to enjoy a feeling of security, both physically and emotionally. I want to make my father proud, and he has always helped me for my inner growth and strength."

Akshit, who has earlier essayed the titular role in TV shows, 'Shubharambh' and 'Lakshmi Ghar Aayi' finds a lot of motivation from his father.

He adds: "As a son I always seek approval from my father on anything from a very young age. As human beings, we grow up by imitating the behavior of those around us and that's how we learn to function in the world. Similarly I have to set the rules for how to behave and survive in the world looking at my dad. I got a lot of motivation from how he has dealt with ups and down in his life. I share my excitement and achievements with him and as well my problems. He's my buddy."

