'Aladdin' star Mena Massoud deactivates Twitter handle after 'The Little Mermaid' remark

Washington [US], May 16 : The 'Aladdin' fame actor Mena Massoud found himself in trouble after commenting on the potential earnings of Halley Balley starrer 'The Little Mermaid'. The backlash resulted in Mena deactivating his social media handle.

According to People Magazine, Massoud replied to a tweet on Saturday, that reflected the Box-Office projections forecast for 'The Little Mermaid' movie that lead to such retaliation from the netizens.

His tweet read, "Our film was unique in that audiences went to watch it multiple times. It's the only way we reached the billion-dollar mark with our opening. My guess is TLM doesn't cross the billion mark but will undoubtedly get a sequel."

The comparison triggered a counterblast from the 'The Little Mermaid' fans. A user replied "And what exactly did u gain from commenting on this?". Another added, "I'm honestly still confused as to why Mena Massoud tweeted this in the first place."

In order to take down the comparative comment a user referred to Mena not bagging any role even after the mammoth success of actor Will Smith led 'Aladdin'. The user wrote, "I don't understand why Mena Massoud felt the need to put down #TheLittleMermaid when black Twitter showed up for him after he cried about being unemployed even after he did Aladdin," as reported by People.

Disney productions 'The Little Mermaid' was earlier in headlines regarding makers facing criticism for casting Halley as the lead for the movie.

The movie opens in theatres on May 26, 2023.

