Alanna Panday ties the knot with Ivor McCray; Ananya Panday shares first glimpse

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 : Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday has tied the knot with the love of her life Ivor McCray in Mumbai.

Ananya took to Instagram to share a couple of videos from the 'Pheras' and it looked surreal!

Dressed in a beautiful ivory lehenga, Alanna looked like the happiest bride there is! Ivor also looked exquisitely handsome in a 'sherw' that matched with Alanna's lehenga.

Check out the photos here:

Before the wedding festivities, the Pandays posed for the paparazzi outside the wedding venue. Ananya opted for a pastel blue and white embroidered saree while her mother Bhavna went for a beautiful gold embellished saree. Chunky Panday looked dapper in a green and gold kurta-pyjama.

Bride's brother Ahaan looked quite comfortable in a white hoodie. We're guessing he eventually had plans of changing the outfit later.

Ivor made a dashing entry on a 'ghodi' and his friends dancing as a part of the 'Baraat'. It looked every bit of fun and festive, check it out:

Ivor and Alanna dated for quite many years before they decided on tying the knot. They have a YouTube channel together and live in Los Angeles, USA. They also have a great number of followers on Instagram and keep making videos to keep their fans in the loop and entertained.

