Alec Baldwin becomes grandfather as daughter Ireland welcomes baby girl

Washington [US], May 19 : Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin became grandfather after his daughter Ireland Baldwin and her boyfriend RAC welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Thursday (local time).

The couple has named their daughter Holland.

Taking to Instagram, Ireland shared a family picture which she captioned, "Holland."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsZXNJePR7_/

In the picture, Ireland could be seen on the hospital's bed holding her new born daughter and her boyfriend RAC sitting with her.

Soon after she announced the news, her friends and fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the couple.

"CONGRATS IRELAND!!!!!!!!," a user commented.

Another user wrote, "Welcome to the world Baby Girl Holland."

"Awww welcome baby Holland!," a user wrote.

According to Page Six, a US-based media outlet, Ireland, 27, surprised her followers with her pregnancy news in December 2022, posting a video from an ultrasound appointment.

The couple have been publicly dating since 2021.

Ireland casually revealed the sex of her and RAC's baby in January, referring to her little one with feminine pronouns, reported Page Six.

Later that same month, the model told 'Girlboss Radio' listeners why she chose the name Holland for her daughter.

"I'm Ireland, so [we chose] another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent," she explained. "I've always loved that name since I was young. I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name," as per Page Six.

