Ali Fazal opens up about shooting most difficult scenes of his career for 'Kandahar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 : Actor Ali Fazal is back with a new international film titled 'Kandahar', which stars Gerard Butler in the lead role.

Ali's character in the movie has many action scenes, including one of the most difficult stunts that he had ever shot, which turned out to be his opening shot.

Sharing details about the scene, Ali said, " So while shooting Kandahar I remember shooting one of the most difficult scenes and I suppose in my opinion the most iconic shot for me was my entry. A very cool chopper flying over a seabed. And just before it lands I open the door and I have to jump out, get into a running van. And we scoot off. And then the van goes into the valley, I get on a bike. The van stops and the back door is opened and the bike is there and then I have to ride off on the bike."

"But the declining railing, I had to get off while taking a turn on off a moving bike on the sand and then rush off in the opposite direction. And that was probably one of the hardest shots I'd been part of in the film. Because it was all so back to back, keeping a straight path on a moving bike on sand was the toughest because I was constantly trying to maneuver, but trying to keep my balance and keep the bike steady because the sand is like in waves. So these things were really cool. On the big screen it just looks beautiful and I'm happy with the way it turned out," he added.

Written by Mitchell LaFortune, 'Kandahar' follows the story of an undercover CIA operative, Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), taking viewers on an adrenaline-fueled journey deep into a hostile territory in Afghanistan. When an intelligence leak exposes his identity and mission, he must navigate through the perilous obstacles alongside his Afghan translator Mo (Navid Negahban), to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding the elite special forces unit tasked with hunting them down.Ali Fazal plays the role of Kahil in the movie who goes up against Tom Harris in a dangerous game of cat and mouse. The movie draws inspiration from true events from the life of a former military intelligence officer.

'Kandahar' is currently streaming on Prime Video.

