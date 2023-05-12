Ali Fazal to join Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa at 'Fast X' international premiere in Rome

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 : Actor Ali Fazal is all set to attend the grand international premiere of the upcoming action film 'Fast X' in Rome alongside stars Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa.

The premiere is taking place on May 11 in the Italian capital.

Speaking of this Ali said, "I am thrilled to be attending the international premiere of Fast X in Rome, and it is an honor to have been invited as part of my past involvement with the franchise. This is where it all began for me when it comes to my work globally, and I am grateful for the opportunities that this franchise has given me. I am excited to reunite with the cast and crew, and I look forward to seeing what's in store this time of the action magic that they have created ."

The actor made his international debut with the mega-action film 'Furious 7', the 7th installment of the franchise. He has been invited to attend the premiere as part of his past involvement with the franchise.

Since his international debut, Ali has made headlines with his performances in major international films, including his titular lead in 'Victoria and Abdul' alongside Dame Judi Dench and 'Death on the Nile' alongside Gal Gadot.

Ali will soon be flying off to the US, where he will be promoting his next big Hollywood release, 'Kandahar' with Gerard Butler.

Helmed by Ric Roman Waugh, the film star popular Scottish actor Gerard Butler, Navid Negahban, Ali Fazal, Travis Fimmel and Elnaaz Norouzi in lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on May 26, 2023.The film's description reads, "Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), an undercover CIA operative, is stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghstan. After his mission is exposed, he must fight his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding elite enemy forces and foreign spies tasked with hunting them down."

He will also be seen in 'The Underbug', 'Girls will be Girls', 'Metro In Dino', and in another Hollywood film 'Afghan Dreamers'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor