Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon: Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the lovable couples of Bollywood, the celebs were recently seen in Varanasi to shoot for their upcoming film Brahmastra. But apart from the film, the celeb's fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to get married soon.

Speaking on the same Ranbir in his recent interview with a news portal said "I won't give out a date during a media interaction. But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon."

Earlier, the reports were doing rounds that Alia and Ranbir are planning to get married in April 2022 and the preparations for the grand event have already begun. Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon

An entertainment news portal reported that Ranbir’s aunt Rima Jain talked about the duo's marriage, she said “Nothing that I know of as yet. They will get married but I don’t know when. They will decide and then suddenly you will all get to know."

“Nothing like this. Hum log ne kuch prepare hi nahin kiya toh shaadi kaise itni jaldi hogi (We haven’t prepared anything yet, so how will the wedding happen so soon?). It will be shocking for me also if it’s true. Wedding will definitely happen, but I don’t know when" she added.