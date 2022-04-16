Alia and Ranbir to host a small party for B-town celebs at their Mumbai residence

Alia and Ranbir will host a small get together at their home in Vastu today. According to a E-Times report, part will see close friends and family members of the Kapoor and Bhatt clans in attendance which includes, Ranbir and Alia's close friends, some industry friends and family members.Earlier, there was speculations that Ranbir-Alia could host a grand celebration at Taj Hotel in Colaba or Taj Lands End in Bandra, but none of those plans are happening.

Alia and Ranbir's wedding was one of the most awaited weddings of Bollywood. The couple and their families remain tight-lipped about the wedding details until the eleveth hour. On Wednesday, the couple conducted their pre-wedding ceremonies. Ranbir hosted the mehendi and haldi ceremonies at his Pali Hill residence Vastu. Several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar, among others were present for the rituals. On Wednesday evening, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed to the paparazzi that Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot on April 14. Alia Bhatt announced her wedding with Ranbir with an Instagram post.