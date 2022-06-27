Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy after 2 months of marriage

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 27, 2022 11:09 AM2022-06-27T11:09:59+5:302022-06-27T11:10:05+5:30

 Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child. The actress on Monday shared the happy news of ...

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy after 2 months of marriage | Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy after 2 months of marriage

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy after 2 months of marriage

Next

 Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child. The actress on Monday shared the happy news of her pregnancy on social media. Sharing a photo from their ultrasound appointment, Alia captioned the photo saying "Our baby ….. coming soon."The actress also shared a picture of a lioness nudging a lion and a cub looking on. The couple have shared their love for nature and have been heading out on romantic safaris in Africa. The couple began their New Year 2022 on a safari and shared some goofy clicks from their time in the great outdoors.The happy news of Alia's pregnancy comes just over two months after the couple tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony at their Bandra home. Ranbir and Alia wed in a private ceremony on April 14.

View this post on Instagram

Open in app
Tags :Alia Bhatt PregnantRanbir Kapoor