Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy after 2 months of marriage
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 27, 2022 11:09 AM2022-06-27T11:09:59+5:302022-06-27T11:10:05+5:30
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child. The actress on Monday shared the happy news of ...
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child. The actress on Monday shared the happy news of her pregnancy on social media. Sharing a photo from their ultrasound appointment, Alia captioned the photo saying "Our baby ….. coming soon."The actress also shared a picture of a lioness nudging a lion and a cub looking on. The couple have shared their love for nature and have been heading out on romantic safaris in Africa. The couple began their New Year 2022 on a safari and shared some goofy clicks from their time in the great outdoors.The happy news of Alia's pregnancy comes just over two months after the couple tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony at their Bandra home. Ranbir and Alia wed in a private ceremony on April 14.
