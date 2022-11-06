Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor blessed with a baby girl

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have now welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Sunday morning, the actress was rushed to the hospital and was accompanied by her husband. Alia Bhatt got married to Ranbir Kapoor in April this year announced her pregnancy through social media in June.

Since the announcement was a sweet surprise for their fans, the couple became a talking point. Many speculated that the actress had already conceived before she got married and hence the hush hush ceremonies