Alia Bhatt applauds Ranbir Kapoor's performance in "Animal" and shares special family moment

As Ranbir Kapoor's latest film, "Animal," hit the big screens on Friday, the actor's wife, Alia Bhatt, took to Instagram to express her joy and appreciation. Sharing an unseen picture of Ranbir reading a book titled "I (heart) Dad" to their daughter Raha, Alia's post praised Ranbir's dedication to both his family and craft.

In the heartfelt caption, Alia revealed that Ranbir played a significant role in their baby girl taking her first steps. She wrote, “For all that you are on and off camera. For the patience, silence and love you give your craft..& for the person you are to your family. For taking such huge strides as an artist..& for literally making our daughter take her first steps today..For completely blowing us away your performance… & for making it all of the above look so easy Congratulations my not so little animal."

Prior to the film's release, a special screening was organized by the makers, where Alia showed her support by donning a t-shirt featuring Ranbir's face. The event was attended by Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, mother-in-law Soni Razdan, father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt, and Alia's sister, Shaheen Bhatt.

Alia had previously expressed her excitement about "Animal" when its trailer was unveiled, describing her mind as "officially blown." Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and welcomed their daughter in November last year. The couple announced their pregnancy in June 2022. "Animal," directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra. The film was released on December 1, captivating audiences with its intense storyline