Alia Bhatt back from Paris Fashion Week, spotted at airport with Ranbir, Raha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 : After a captivating making headlines with her debut walk at Paris Fashion Week, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt along with her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha returned to Mumbai on Wednesday.

In the visuals captured by the paps, Alia and Ranbir were spotted at the airport with their daughter as they arrived back in the city.

Neetu Kapoor joined them. Raha cutely smiled as her granny planted a kiss on her cheek.

Alia opted for a comfy beige sweatshirt and matching trousers co-ord set, while Ranbir wore a grey jogger and matching sweatshirt.

Raha's adorable presence at the airport left fans in awe.

And surely she is dad's girl.

Representing beauty brand L'Oreal Paris, the 'Highway' star walked the ramp in style at Paris Fashion Week.

Alia wore a metallic silver bustier that she paired with a black off-shoulder jumpsuit.

For the make-up, she added a pink touch to her lips. Her wet hair-look made her appearance even more eye-captivating.

On Tuesday, Alia shared a series of pictures featuring Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner, Simone Ashley and others from the gala night.

She wrote, "a night to uplift, embrace & inspire; because we're all #WorthIt."

In one of the pictures, Alia posed with Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner, Simone Ashley and Camila Cabello among others on the runway.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Alia is gearing up for the release of 'Jigra', which also stars Vedang Raina.

In February 2024, Alia shared pictures from the sets after wrapping up the film which is made under Dharma Productions banner. Sharing the post, she earlier mentioned, "jigra oh... abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that's a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram. See you soon."

Jigra marks Alia Bhatt's second production venture after the 2022 Netflix thriller-comedy Darlings. She is co-producing this project with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

'Jigra' will be out in theatres on October 11.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor