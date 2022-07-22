Alia Bhatt calls it 'Kapoor day' as Ranbir Kapoor returns to big screen with Shamshera after 4 years

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her wearing a blue tee with Kapoor written on it. Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer Shamshera has been getting good reviews from the fans. The Karan Malhotra directorial also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Shamshera is Ranbir’s first release after four years.fter immense promotion and hype, the film hit a massive 4,350 screens across the domestic market. Being one of the most talked about releases in the recent past, expectations were that Shamshera would open with a bang.