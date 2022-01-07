Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor her 'boyfriend' in her new Instagram post

Ranbir and Alia began dating in 2017, during the filming of Brahmastra. The couple made their relationship official at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding in 2018. Now the Raazi actress in her new Instagram post has referred to Ranbir as her boyfriend. "Casually flexing my boyfriend’s photography skills," she captioned the post. Recently, At Brahmastra’s motion poster launch event in Delhi, a fan had asked Ranbir if they had any plans to tie the knot.

Ranbir answered, “Haven’t we seen a lot of people marrying in the last one year. I think we should stay happy with that. ”He then turned towards Alia and asked her, “When will we get married?” A rather nonplussed Alia replied, “Why are you asking me that?” In an earlier interview to Rajeev Masandh, Ranbir confessed that the pandemic had thrown his marriage plans with Alia out of the window, but he plans to tick that box in his life soon. Brahmastra will release in September 2022. The film has been in the making for several years now. Ranbir and Alia Bhatt are all set to share the screen space together in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.