Alia Bhatt completes 11 years in cinema; see how she celebrated important occasion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 : With her acting prowess, Alia Bhatt has time and again shown how well she can ace any role given to her. In a career spanning 11 years, the 30-year-old has undoubtedly carved a powerful space for herself in the industry.

On Thursday, Alia, who made her film debut with 'Student of the Year', clocked 11 years in Hindi cinema.

Marking the special occasion, she took to Instagram Story and posted a heartfelt video of herself scribbling the number 11 on a frosted glass.

"11 years....(white heart emoji) how time fliesss ( sun emoji )," she captioned the post.

'Ishq Wala Love' song from the film can be heard in the background.

Alia is currently basking in the glory of her remarkable National Award win. On October 17, she was felicitated with the National Film Award for Best Actor over her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. Alia's stellar performance in the film helped her bag the Best Actress Award at IIFA 2023 and Filmfare Awards 2023 as well. She shared the Best Actress award with Kriti Sanon.

Alia's 'Student of the Year' co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra also completed 11 years in the industry.

Varun shared a bundle of fan club clips on his Instagram story. He also wrote, "#11yearsofvarundhawan" and used the movie's song 'Ishq Wala Love' for it.

Sidharth also shared a couple of fan posts to celebrate 11 years of his debut film.

'Student of the Year' was directed by Karan Johar.

