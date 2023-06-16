Alia Bhatt excited for 'Heart of Stone' trailer launch at Tudum 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 : Actor Alia Bhatt is all excited about her Hollywood debut action film 'Heart of Stone' opposite the 'Wonder Woman' actor Gal Gadot. Makers on Friday dropped the first look on social media.

Taking to Instagram stories, Alia re-shared Netflix's post and wrote, "Let's goooo! #Heartofstone." And also tagged Gal Gadot.

Sharing the intriguing poster of Gal Gadot on Insta along with a caption, "TGIF, thrill seekers! The poster for HEART OF STONE has arrived. Now brace yourselves, because tomorrow we're dropping the trailer at #TUDUM. I promise it will blow your minds."

The film's trailer to be out on June 17 at Tudum 2023.

Helmed by Tom Harper, 'Heart of Stone' is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible'. The movie also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia.

Interestingly, Alia's husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming action thriller film 'Animal' will also be releasing on the same day in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

'Heart of Stone' will premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix whereas the 'Besharam' actor's film will be getting a theatrical release.

Alia is in Brazil to attend the Netflix Tudum 2023 event in Sao Paulo from June 16 to June 18.

She will participate as one of the cast members of Netflix's action film 'Heart of Stone,' which marks her Hollywood debut. Her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan are also part of the talent line-up.

Apart from her, actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda will also attend the grand event.

Featuring over 2000 square meters of activities, games, live music, and more, the convention will also give attendees the chance to see their favourite stars up close. The live stream will be broadcast around the world on June 17.

Meanwhile, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's next directorial film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

