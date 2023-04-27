Alia Bhatt exudes boss lady vibes in checkered pantsuit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 : Actor Alia Bhatt served major fashion goals in a grey checkered pantsuit.

On Wednesday night, the 'Raazi' star attended an event in Mumbai in a stylish avatar.

Dressed in the pantsuit, Alia undoubtedly exuded boss vibes. She teamed up her outfit with a lavender shirt and a tie.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Crgfws9sU40/?hl=en

For the glam, she kept her makeup minimal and left her hair loose. Her loop earrings definitely elevated her look.

Alia's pictures received a thumbs-up from fans and members of tinsel town.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty dropped a string of fire emojis in the comment section.

People also lauded fashion stylist Rhea Kapoor for giving a perfect touch to Alia's style.

"Fab @aliaabhatt @rheakapoor," actor Bhumi Pednekar commented.

"Soooo goood.. the look and you and @rheakapoor @mshamelw and team," producer Guneet Monga commented.

Fans are now waiting to see what Alia will wear for her Met Gala debut.

If reports are to be believed, Alia is all set to make her Met Gala debut this year. She is expected to walk the red carpet in designer Prabal Gurung outfit.

Meanwhile, on the film front, the 30-year-old will foray into Hollywood cinema with the action film 'Heart of Stone' opposite the 'Wonder Woman' actor Gal Gadot. Helmed by Tom Harper, 'Heart of Stone' is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible'. The movie also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia.The film will be out on Netflix on August 11.

Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur R Ki Prem Kah' with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

