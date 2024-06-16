Alia Bhatt launches children's book 'ED Finds A Home'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 : It was a working Sunday for actor Alia Bhatt as she stepped out in the day to launch her book 'Ed Finds A Home'.

Donning the hat of a storyteller, Alia launched her first children's picture book in the presence of her mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

She also took to Instagram and expressed her happiness over the launch of the book.

"A new adventure begins 'Ed finds a Home' is just the beginning of a new series of books from the universe of Ed-a-mamma.. My chidhood was full of storytelling and storytellers .. and one day I had a dream to bring out that child in me and put it into books for children.. I am so grateful to my fellow storytellers, Vivek Kamath, @shabnamminwalla and @tanvibhat.draws, who with their wonderful ideas, inputs and imagination helped bring our first book to life..Fingers crossed for this journey ahead ," she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8RaKdes5HO/?hl=en&img_index=1

Meanwhile, on the acting front, in the coming months, Alia will be seen headlining 'Jigra'.

On Thursday, the makers of 'Jigra' announced the new release date of the film.

Earlier it was supposed to be released on September 27, 2024 but now audiences can watch it in cinema halls from October 11 onwards.

Sharing the update about the change in release date, Alia took to Instagram and wrote, "11.10.2024 | JIGRA | See you at the movies ."

Alia will also be seen sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial ''Love & War'. The film will also star Vicky Kaushal.

