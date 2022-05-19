Alia Bhatt leaves to shoot for her debut Hollywood film, Heart Of Stone, says 'feel like a newcomer'

Alia Bhatt is all set to begin shooting for her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. The actor shared a fresh selfie from her car as she left home for the shoot. She said she felt nervous and asked her fans and friends to wish her luck. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Alia wrote, "And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again - sooooo nervous!!!!Wish me luckkkkkkk."

Heart of Stone is a spy thriller, directed by British filmmaker Tom Harper. The Netflix original will also star Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Alia has already said she didn't sign her Hollywood project for the heck of it. She told News18, “I just don’t want to do it for the heck of it and to tick it off the box. I want to look at opportunities which should have a good part, an interesting dynamic, and cast, something that is new and relevant." It is written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave's Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano are producing the film. The film is set to release on Netflix.

