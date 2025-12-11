Alia Bhatt Reveals Gangubai in Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi Is the Role That Stayed With Her the Longest

Who can forget Alia Bhatt's powerful performance as Gangubai Kathiawadi? It has been three years since the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial reached the cinema halls on February 25, 2022.While speaking at the prestigious Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, actress Alia Bhatt revealed that the role of Gangubai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) has stayed with her emotionally for the longest time.

Alia’s portrayal of the iconic Kamathipura matriarch in the biographical crime-drama earned her some of the strongest reviews of her career. She also went on to win her first National Film Award as Best Actress for her exceptional performance in the film. The actress, who made her acting debut with Studen of the Year in 2012, also mentioned that her character from Imtiaz Ali’s Highway (2014) holds a special place in her heart.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, hailed as one of Indian cinema’s most influential creators, has long been credited with elevating Bollywood to the global stage. His films—known for their operatic scale, meticulous detail, and deeply human storytelling—have earned comparisons with legendary filmmakers like Guru Dutt and Raj Kapoor. Much like these icons, Bhansali has crafted a singular visual language that resonates internationally, making him a cultural ambassador for Indian storytelling.After the blockbuster success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have collaborated on a lover story, titled Love and War. The film also features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.