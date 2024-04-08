Alia Bhatt sends birthday wishes to Allu Arjun; hails 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' teaser as outstanding

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 : Actor Allu Arjun, who is celebrating his 42nd birthday today, received a heartfelt wish from Alia Bhatt. She also praised his newly released teaser for Pushpa 2.

The 'Gangubhai' actress took to her Instagram stories on Monday to send heartfelt birthday wishes to Allu.

Alia shared the teaser of the upcoming movie 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' and wrote, "happy birthday @alluarjunonline!!!! What an outstanding teaser!!!!!!!!" along with fire emojis.

Allu Arjun also shared her post on his Instagram, expressing his gratitude. He responded, "Thank You so much My Dear (heart emoji). Glad you felt the teaser was fire (fire emojis)."

Making his birthday more special, Allu Arjun took to Instagram and shared the teaser on X and wrote, "I thank each and everyone of you for the birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of saying thank you!"

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is directed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.

The teaser shows Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj in a new spin to the avatar. Dressed in a saree, he beats goons in his Pushpa style.

The video features the Jaathara sequence from the film. Jaathara, also known as Sammakka Saralamma Jaathara, is a festival to honour the Hindu Tribal goddesses, celebrated in the state of Telangana. Each year an estimated 10 million devotees visit this four-day festival. Maestro director Sukumar has recreated this Jaathara in the film.

Rashmika also shared the teaser and wrote, "It's FINALLY here. I'm so so so so sooooo excited for you guys to see what more is to come. #Pushpa2 TheRule Teaser out now."

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will be released on August 15, 2024.

Allu received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Sukumar directed it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor