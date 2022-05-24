Alia Bhatt & Shah Rukh Khan’s dark comedy Darlings to release on Netflix

Alia Bhatt on Tuesday announced that “Darlings”, her debut film as a producer, will premiere on streaming platform Netflix.The 29-year-old actor is starring in and producing the film through her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, in collaboration with superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

“Hey, darlings. I want to tell you something big but the network is not good here. Hello..hello? #Darlings #DarlingsOnNetflix” the actor wrote alongside a promotional video, also featuring co-stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew.“Darlings”, a dark comedy, marks the directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen. The Mumbai-set film is mounted against the backdrop of a conservative lower middle-class neighbourhood.