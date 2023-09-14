Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of schedule on her day-off, Arjun Kapoor reacts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 : Alia Bhatt has been vacationing in New York with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Photos of the couple posing with their fans in the city continue to circulate.

While they enjoy the city's charm, Alia gave her fans a glimpse of her relaxing day off with a refreshing pool video.

Alia took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her schedule that captured the essence of relaxation. She captioned the video, “DND.”

The clip starts with Alia relaxing by the pool. 'My schedule on my day off,' read the text on the video.

The video ended with, the ‘Raazi’ actor floating in the water, and wrote on the video,' That's it. That's my schedule.

In the video, Alia wore a bright pink swimsuit and tied her hair.

While fans celebrated her me time, Arjun Kapoor expressed his desire for the same in his life.

Arjun wrote, "Need this schedule & this hotel in my life."

Fans wrote, “So good and so superb!!! Love it!!!!!”

“Water baby,” another fan commented.

Recently, Ranbir and Alia's starrer 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' completed one year since it was released, the 'Heart of Stone actor took to Instagram and shared some adorable moments from the shooting of the film. She captioned the post, "A piece of our hearts..Can’t believe it’s already been a whole year. Love & Light always."

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of 'Brahmastra'.

The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony and she announced her pregnancy in June 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in the film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action thriller film ‘Animal’ alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

Earlier this year, he delivered a hit with the rom-com 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', which also starred Shraddha Kapoor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor