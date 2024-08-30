Alia Bhatt, Sharvari share first picture from 'Alpha' during schedule in Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 30 : Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari have set social media abuzz with their latest post from the picturesque landscapes of Kashmir.

The duo, currently filming for their upcoming spy thriller 'Alpha,' shared the first photograph from the Kashmir shoot, much to the delight of their fans.

The image, posted on the actresses' social media accounts, features the two stars looking away from the camera against the backdrop of Kashmir's breathtaking natural scenery.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are seen embracing each other with one arm draped over the other's shoulder while forming a heart shape with their hands.

The tranquil environment of pine trees enveloped in fog and mist adds to the ethereal beauty of the picture.

Alia Bhatt, dressed in a creme jacket, and Sharvari, clad in a sleek black leather jacket, appear immersed in the serene beauty of their surroundings.

The post was accompanied by the caption "Love, ALPHA" and a collision emoji, further enhanced by the movie's theme music.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_TAF_ozXF5/

This visual delight has ignited a wave of excitement among fans, who have flooded the comments section with red-heart, heart-eye, and fire emojis.

Earlier in the day, Sharvari provided a glimpse of her morning routine in Kashmir through another Instagram story.

The actress shared a mesmerizing view from her hotel room window, showcasing the majestic mountains enveloped in lush greenery.

Accompanied by a cup of coffee and a French press, Sharvari's captioned the IG story, "Morning," along with a sun emoji.

The excitement surrounding 'Alpha' continues to build as the stars and crew immerse themselves in the film's production.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari arrived in Kashmir on Monday to commence shooting for the highly anticipated spy drama.

Their travel to Kashmir was marked by a public appearance at Mumbai airport, where Alia was seen with her daughter Raha and later joined by her mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan.

Sharvari, on the other hand, opted for a casual look, donning a chocolate brown tank top paired with beige pants.

In a recent Instagram update, Sharvari shared her enthusiasm for the project by posting a picture with director Shiv Rawail, expressing her excitement about the journey ahead.

Her caption read, "It doesn't get bigger than this! Super stoked to start my #Alpha journey today! Trust me... I have manifested this moment super prepped but can feel the butterflies in my tummy...Thank you Adi sir for your faith & @shivrawail for your belief in me! Letssss gooooo!!"

The film, directed by Shiv Rawail, marks a significant addition to Yash Raj Films' esteemed spy universe.

The studio, known for its successful ventures like the Tiger franchise, 'War,' and 'Pathaan,' has generated considerable buzz with the release of a title reveal video.

Alia Bhatt's voiceover in the video says, "Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar Aur humare program ka motto.. sabse pehle, sabse tezz, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher mein ek jungle hai. Aur jungle mein hamesha Raj karega.. ALPHA!"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor