Alia Bhatt singing 'Tum Kya Mile' on beach will make you fall in love

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 : Actor Alia Bhatt just can't get over her recently released song 'Tum Kya Mile' from her upcoming romantic film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' whether she is on mountains or beach.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor treated fans with a new video.

In the video, Alia gives beachy vibes as she enjoys the beach waves.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuEjh4jgxTN/

She is seen dressed in a noodle-strapped white printed dress.

Apart from her singing 'Tum Kya Mile' what caught the attention of netizens is her radiant glow.

The actor carried a no-makeup look and flushed cheeks.

As soon as the video was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comments section.

Neena Gupta wrote, "Lovely."

Alia's mother and actor Soni Razdan dropped red heart emojis.

Manish Malhotra reacted with black heart emoticons.

Makers of the romantic film on Wednesday unveiled the much-awaited track of the film 'Tum Kya Mile'.

Karan Johar took to Insta and shared the song which he captioned, "Any love story deserves a fitting love song! And I'm blessed that #TumKyaMile happened to our kahaani - #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani! Song out now! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, in cinemas 28th July."

Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal's mesmerizing vocal prowess coupled with the soul-stirring lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, this romantic melody evokes an array of emotions. Adding to the magical experience is the musical genius of Pritam, whose composition sets the perfect backdrop for this romantic masterpiece.

The makers recently unveiled the teaser of the film which had few lines from the song 'Tum Kya Mile', since then fans were eagerly waiting for the full track.

In the song, Ranveer and Alia could be seen romancing each other in the snowcapped mountains of Kashmir. Interestingly, the film also brings back the famous chiffon sarees and actors dancing amidst snow-clad mountains.

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer, Alia, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

Apart from this, she is all set for her Hollywood debut action film 'Heart of Stone' opposite the 'Wonder Woman' actor Gal Gadot.

Helmed by Tom Harper, 'Heart of Stone' is intended to be the first installment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible'. The movie also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor