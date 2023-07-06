Alia Bhatt to Arjun Kapoor, celebs share their special wishes for Ranveer Singh on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 Ranveer Singh is celebrating his birthday today, July 6. The actor is known for grabbing eyeballs not only for his acting skills but also for his fashion choices. Ranveer is well known for his outlandish and daring wardrobe choices, and he never fails to draw notice everywhere he goes. He is a powerful performer whose unrivalled acting abilities captivate audiences, but his brilliance goes much beyond his extravagant sense of style.

On his special day, many of his industry friends and fans shared their wishes.

Alia Bhatt, who is his co-star in the movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' wished him on his birthday with a special message. She wrote in her Instagram stories, "Happy Birthday to my Rocky! Wishing you a day filled with love laughter and lots of cake!!

Anushka Sharma also shared her birthday wishes and mentioned, "Happy Birthday Ranveer! wishing you love and light always"

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who worked with Ranveer in 'Gunday' took to his Instagram handle to share a video with him. In the video, Ranveer can be seen turning into his makeup artist and dabbing his sweat. They both seemed to be having some conversation.

Arjun wrote in the caption, "The Dab-stepper! The yin to my yang, The ching to my chang, From one baba to another baba, Happy birthday to you @ranveersingh !!"

Shilpa Shetty also wished Ranveer in her Instagram stories. She posted a picture with him and captioned it, "Happy Birthday @RANVEERSINGH! Wishing you love, success, happiness, and all in abundance, my dearest"

Vaani Kapoor, who shared screen space with Ranveer in 'Befikre' wished him on his birthday, "Happiest birthday to the bestest boy! Wish you everything that you want!"

Vikrant Massey posted pictures with Ranveer and wrote, "Happiest Birthday @ranveersingh! May your million-dollar smile and charm continue to soar to many galaxies & beyond. Wishing you nothing but the best."

Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Happy Birthday Beautiful Boy"

Divya Dutta also posted a picture with Ranveer and captioned it with a beautiful birthday wish for him. She wrote, "Happy bday you precious one!! Big wali jhapphi @ranveersingh"

While Mrunal Thakur called him "Fashionista" and mentioned, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY..Wishing you the bestest Mr. Fashionista! May you continue to inspire and redefine fashion norms.!

Ranveer Singh will be seen showing his acting skills and entertaining the audience in his next 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', directed by Karan Johar.

